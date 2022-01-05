UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's President Urges Nation Not To Succumb To Provocations Amid Mass Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday addressed the nation with the call not to succumb to internal and external provocations amid rallies against increased gas prices.

"Dear fellow citizens, I am again addressing you. Show prudence and do not succumb to internal and external provocations, to the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness," Tokayev said in a video address to the nation.

He said the government meeting on socioeconomic issues will be held on Wednesday and that all legitimate demands of protesters will be taken into account.

Tokayev also highlighted that the government "will not fall" amid the protests and called for mutual understanding and trust. The president also pointed out that calls for attacks on civil and military offices are against the law and such actions will be punished.

Tokayev also called on younger population "not to ruin their future and lives of their relatives" by participating in the rallies.

