ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) No attempts to interfere in the presidential election in Kazakhstan have been observed five hours after polling stations opened across the country, a representative of the prosecutor general's office, Azamat Sergazin said on Sunday.

Kazakhstan is holding a snap election on Sunday, with six candidates running for president, including incumbent head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"As of now, no violations of citizens' electoral rights or other unlawful actions have been recorded," Sergazin told the state broadcaster Qazaqstan.

The official said that the voting day, as well as the election campaign in general, was not marked by any disturbances.

"There have been no appeals related to the election filed to the prosecutor's office," he added.

Russian observers echoed this impression, praising the high level of election organization.

"It's going great, all the polling places are open, people are coming, so I don't see any problems," Evgeniy Kolyushin, member of Russia's Central Election Commission, said, adding that he did not observe any attempts to rigging attempts.

Similarly, observers from the delegation of the Commonwealth of Independent States said they registered no cases of electoral fraud.

The election will be the first since 33 amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were approved in a referendum in March. The amendments were introduced after mass protests in January caused by a twofold increase in gas prices. The new constitution includes a greater role of parliament, while former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was relieved of all his powers.