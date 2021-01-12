NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) SULTAN, January 12 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's ruling Nur Otan party headed by Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev has secured victory in the parliamentary election with over 71 percent of the votes, according to the Central Election Commission.

"The Nur Otan Party [has] 71.

09 percent," Konstantin Petrov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission said, adding that the party won 76 mandates in Mazhilis (lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament).

The Ak Zhol Democratic Party also made it into parliament with 10.95 percent (12 mandates), along with the People's Party of Kazakhstan that won 9.1 percent of the votes (10 mandates).