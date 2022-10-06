UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President To Run In Snap Election

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The decision was unanimous. Fellow members of the Amanat party, the 24ht congress has unanimously nominated Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev as a candidate for the Kazakh presidency," executive secretary Askhat Oralov said after the voting.

The snap election is scheduled for November 20.

