ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The decision was unanimous. Fellow members of the Amanat party, the 24ht congress has unanimously nominated Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev as a candidate for the Kazakh presidency," executive secretary Askhat Oralov said after the voting.

The snap election is scheduled for November 20.