NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's ruling Amanat party may may nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the early presidential election slated for this fall, if he decides to run in, party head Yerlan Koshanov said on Wednesday.

During his address to the people of the country last week, Tokayev proposed to hold early presidential election this fall, though his term will end in 2024. He also proposed to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election.

"Whether he (Tokaev) will be nominated from the Amanat party or from another association is the decision of the president himself ... He cannot be a member of the party, but a public organization or a political party nominates a candidate for the presidency. Therefore, Amanat will support the head of state, and the president himself will say who will nominate him," Koshanov told reporters.