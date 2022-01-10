UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Security Forces 'Neutralize' Two Extremist Cells In Almaty - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Kazakhstan's Security Forces 'Neutralize' Two Extremist Cells in Almaty - Government

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralized in the city of Almaty, the country's National Security Committee informs.

"The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells have been neutralized on the territory of the city of Almaty, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022," the committee said in a statement.

According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.

"The leader of another group, a foreign citizen, actively participated in the riots and had connections with terrorist groups abroad. According to the investigation, he purposefully arrived in Kazakhstan to prepare massive illegal actions and attacks on government bodies and security forces. A search for his accomplices has been organized," the committee said.

