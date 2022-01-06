UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal To CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measure

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that reaching out to Kazakhstan's partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an appropriate and timely move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that reaching out to Kazakhstan's partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an appropriate and timely move.

"I consider approaching the CSTO partners (to be) appropriate and timely," Tokayev said.

