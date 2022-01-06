Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that reaching out to Kazakhstan's partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an appropriate and timely move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that reaching out to Kazakhstan's partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is an appropriate and timely move.

