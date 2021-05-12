Kazan School Shooter Pleads Guilty - Investigator at Court

The gunman who shot up a school in Russia's city of Kazan, Ilnaz Galyaviev, plead guilty for his crimes, an investigator said on Wednesday during a court session

"Galyaviev confessed to the crime he committed," the investigator said.

The investigation asked the court to detain Galyaviev for two months as a preventive measure, and the shooter said that he has no objections to this decision.

The 19-year-old man, who was officially registered as a gun owner, was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside the school in the main city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday. According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and 23 more people were injured in the tragic incident.