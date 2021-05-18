Kazan Shooter Registered as Individual Prone to Suicide - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The gunman accused of killing 9 people at a school in the Russian city of Kazan was registered as prone to suicide, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"He is registered as a person prone to committing suicide," the source said, adding that Ilnaz Galyaviev, who is being kept in a single jail cell, is under strict monitoring.

The 19-year-old teenager, who was officially registered as a gun owner, was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside a school in the main city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan last week.

According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two teachers were killed, and 24 others were injured in the tragic incident.

Ilnaz Galyaviev has pleaded guilty and was detained for two months (as a preventive measure).

According to Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the gunman was diagnosed with a cerebral disease last year.

According to Tatarstan's deputy prosecutor, Alexey Zaika, prosecutors are currently not considering terrorism charges against Galyaviev.