Kazkahstan OKs Extradition Of Russian Kislitsin To Russia - Russian Consulate General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Kazakhstan has agreed to extradite Nikita Kislitsin, an employee of global cybersecurity firm F.A.C.C.T, detained in Alma-Ata, to Russia and rejected an extradition request of the US, Artem Oganov, a senior consul at the Russian Consulate General in Almaty, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan rejected a (extradition) request of the US and gave green light to the Russian one," the diplomat said.

