BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian musician and DJ Denis Kaznacheev, who was detained in Berlin at US extradition request, handed over his computer equipment with passwords to the US authorities, and their analysis proves his innocence, so Washington should withdraw the arrest warrant, Kaznacheev's lawyer Jonathan Burmeister told reporters.

He explained that earlier in the day, the defense had contacted the US Secret Service, which is conducting an investigation against Kaznacheev, and again offered support and assistance.

"Kaznacheev has already transferred all his equipment (iPhone, Mac Air, Mac Pro, router/modem), including passwords. He answered all questions of the US Secret Service on May 29, 2020," Burmeister said.

He added that ten years ago, Kaznacheev's friend Kemal S. (surname omitted) helped him with opening an account. The defense does not specify which account and where, but Burmeister had previously told Sputnik that the US authorities believed that Kaznacheev had provided money laundering services via darknet websites.

"Kaznacheev considered that he would provide personal assistance to a friend legally. It is possible that this account, along with the image of his face and the image of his Russian passport, was used by criminals without his awareness," Burmeister said.

According to him, "the results of research and analysis of equipment prove Kaznacheev's innocence."

"He has nothing to do with money laundering on the darknet. He never used the darknet. He never received a penny from any illegal activity. Therefore, we ask the United States to withdraw the arrest warrant. Kaznacheev is not the person you are looking for," the lawyer concluded.

A native of Kemerovo Region's Tashtagol, Kaznacheev was detained by the Berlin police on May 29. He is suspected by the US authorities of cyberfraud and money laundering. His colleagues and acquaintances, who began a public campaign in his support, told Sputnik that they were convinced of his innocence, in particular, his music manager indicated that Kaznacheev lived quite modestly and sometimes had to borrow money to pay rent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considered Kaznacheev's extradition to the United States unacceptable and would definitely attempt to prevent it.