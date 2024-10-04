Keeping The Lights On In Cuban Homes Emptied By Emigration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Once a week, Alfredo Garcia crosses the street to his neighbor's house in the Cuban capital Havana to open the windows, sweep the floors and water the plants.
Before she left for Spain, the owner asked 58-year-old Garcia to keep the lights on in her home in the upmarket neighborhood of Playa and make it look lived in, to ward off robbers.
That was six months ago and there is no sign of her returning, nor any of the other people to have joined the biggest wave of emigration from Cuba since the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power.
"I am the only one who has stayed. All my friends on this block have emigrated," Garcia told AFP with more than a hint of nostalgia.
According to official statistics, Cuba's population fell from 11.1 million inhabitants in the last census in 2012 to under 10 million this year.
More than 700,000 emigrated to the United States, legally or illegally, between January 2022 and August 2024, according to the US Customs and Border Protection office.
Others have made a new life in Europe, or closer to home in Latin America.
