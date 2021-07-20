LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Peruvian right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, has accepted her defeat in the presidential election, recognizing the victory of her rival, Pedro Castillo.

"Today I announce, fulfilling my commitments before all Peruvians ...

the international community, I recognize the results of the election, because it is what the law and the Constitution that I have sworn to defend, require," Fujimori said during a Monday press conference.

The presidential election in Peru was held in June. According to official results, Fujimori got 49.875 percent, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo won with 50.125 percent. Fujimori has tried to dispute the results of the vote.