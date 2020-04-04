UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Keir Starmer: From Radical Lawyer To Labour Leader

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:46 PM

Keir Starmer: From radical lawyer to Labour leader

Britain's new opposition Labour leader, Keir Starmer, fought the state as a young human rights lawyer before battling Brexit as an MP, and must now bring together his divided party to challenge Boris Johnson

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's new opposition Labour leader, Keir Starmer, fought the state as a young human rights lawyer before battling Brexit as an MP, and must now bring together his divided party to challenge Boris Johnson.

Serious and determined, the 57-year-old takes over from the veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn as Labour struggles to find its way.

The centre-left party has been out of office since 2010, and in December recorded its worst general election result since the 1930s as Johnson's Conservatives hoovered up votes in many of its former heartlands.

For the past few years, Labour has been riven by splits over Corbyn's unwavering left-wing agenda, how to approach Brexit and a row over the handling of claims of anti-Semitism in the party.

Starmer has vowed to unite the party and get it back on a path to power.

He wooed Corbyn's supporters by emphasising his own record as a human rights lawyer, insisting he is a socialist and defending December's manifesto, which promised a massive programme of investment and nationalisations.

But he also won backing from centrists in the party, who see him as more measured and more pragmatic than his predecessor.

"We can say what we like about how we want to change the world -- if we lose elections, we won't get the opportunity to do it," Starmer told the Guardian podcast this week.

He refuses to say what existing policies he would keep -- particularly now, in the upheaval of the coronavirus outbreak -- beyond saying that "radical things are going to be needed".

Political historian Steven Fielding, from the University of Nottingham, said his pitch as "the competent bureaucrat" was designed to appeal to a broad number of Labour members.

But it has left some asking what he actually stands for.

"No one questions his intellectual ability, but many do wonder about his capacity to inspire," commented Andrew Rawnsley, a political columnist with The Observer newspaper.

Related Topics

World Young Nottingham Brexit December From Election 2018 Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi businesses can now access all ADDED comm ..

2 minutes ago

PM appreciates Punjab govt for establishing field ..

10 minutes ago

UK Opposition Labour Party Elects Keir Starmer as ..

2 minutes ago

DC checks implementation of pillion-riding ban in ..

2 minutes ago

Three Taliban Militants Killed in Explosion in Cen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.