Keir Starmer Officially Appointed UK Prime Minister: Palace

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Britain's head of state King Charles III officially appointed Labour leader Keir Starmer as prime minister on Friday during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

A photograph released by the palace showed the monarch shaking hands with Starmer, whose party won a landslide election victory.

The king earlier accepted the resignation of Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

"The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration," a palace statement read.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

