Keir Starmer To Meet Xi Jinping At G20 Summit Monday: UK PM's Office
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet China's Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, the premier's office said.
Starmer will meet the Chinese president "for the first time" and "seek serious, stable and pragmatic engagement with China", Downing Street said in a statement.
It will be the first bilateral meeting between Xi and a British prime minister since February 2018, when he met Theresa May.
Starmer, who took office in July, "will be firm on the need to have honest conversations on areas of disagreement," Downing Street added.
Speaking to journalists en route to the summit, the British premier said he wanted to improve bilateral relations.
"Given the size of the economy it is very important that we have a pragmatic and serious relationship and that's what I intend to pursue," he said, quoted by Britain's Press Association news agency.
Ties between London and Beijing have been at a low ebb for years, after British criticism that special freedoms guaranteed under Hong Kong's mini-constitution have been eroded.
With wider claims of Chinese espionage and political interference as well as Beijing-backed cyberattacks, some British lawmakers have demanded a tougher line against China.
But Starmer's administration sees the opportunity for a reset of relations.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy travelled to China in October, where he met his counterpart Wang Yi.
Acknowledging areas where the two sides have "different perspectives", Lammy said he hoped the two countries could "find space to discuss such areas constructively".
Recent Stories
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
More Stories From World
-
Quincy Jones awarded posthumous Oscar1 minute ago
-
US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information1 minute ago
-
Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Keane after England goal21 minutes ago
-
'Critically endangered' African penguins just want peace and food21 minutes ago
-
Senegal ruling party claims 'large victory' in elections21 minutes ago
-
Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down31 minutes ago
-
India's capital shuts schools as smog exceeds 60 times WHO limit42 minutes ago
-
Senegal counts votes as new leaders eye parliamentary win1 hour ago
-
Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Keane after England goal2 hours ago
-
Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency2 hours ago
-
G20 leaders to grapple with climate, taxes, Trump comeback2 hours ago
-
Renewables revolt in Sardinia, Italy's coal-fired island2 hours ago