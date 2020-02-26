Kejriwal calls army to control intensifying protests in New Dehli 

(@fidahassanain)

At least 20 people have been killed in anti-Muslims protests by supporters of Prime Minister Modi in Indian Capital since the day US President Trump arrived there.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Chief Minister of New Dehli Arvind Kejriwal has called Indian army to control anti-Muslims protests after the local police failed to take the situation in control.

According to reports by Indian media, the extremists Hindus and supporters of Prime Minister Modi are torturing Muslims, attacking mosques and harassing women in Indian capital.

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds of others have fallen injured in clashes in Indian capital. The protests turned violence after US President Trump arrived in New Dehli from Ahmadabad on Monday. The protesters continued to protests on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the police totally failed to overcome the situation.

Taking to Twitter, New Dehli Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal expressed the need of calling amy and tweeted: “I have been in touch with large number of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instill confidence. Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately,”.

The Indian government under Prime Mininster Modi passed anti-Muslims laws in India by depriving them of their right to citizenship and committing discrimination with them in all matters of their lives.