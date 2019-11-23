UrduPoint.com
Kelin Officially Assumes Duties As New Russian Ambassador To UK - Russian Embassy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The new Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, has officially assumed office, the Russian embassy said in a statement on Friday.

"On 21 November 2019 the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK, Andrei Kelin, arrived in London.

On 22 November, His Excellency has submitted the copy of his credentials to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and officially assumed his duties," the statement read.

Kelin previously served as director of the Department of European Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The former ambassador, Alexander Yakovenko, already left for Russia. He had served in London since 2011.

