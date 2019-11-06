UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kelin's Appointment As Russian Ambassador To UK Not Related To UK Domestic Agenda- Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Kelin's Appointment as Russian Ambassador to UK Not Related to UK Domestic Agenda- Kremlin

Andrey Kelin's appointment to the post of the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom is not related to London's domestic political agenda, as the key task of the diplomat is to ensure the development of the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, praising Kelin as a "star diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Andrey Kelin's appointment to the post of the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom is not related to London's domestic political agenda, as the key task of the diplomat is to ensure the development of the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, praising Kelin as a "star diplomat."

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on appointing Kelin, previously serving as the head of the Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, as Russia's ambassador to the UK was published on the official portal of legal information.

"Appointment of heads of diplomatic missions is never related to the domestic political agenda in countries where they are appointed. And this time there is no link again, and there cannot be. This one of our star diplomats, an outstanding diplomat, and, as in the case with any ambassador of any country, his key task is to promote the development of relations between his country and the country of his staying. This is not an easy task for the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Kelin's tasks and whether his appointment is related to UK's active election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Russia London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Post

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

7 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

40 minutes ago

ANF KP recovers 3.6 Kg hashish; one held

7 minutes ago

Libya's UN backed government accuses east based ar ..

7 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 124,1 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.