MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Andrey Kelin's appointment to the post of the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom is not related to London's domestic political agenda, as the key task of the diplomat is to ensure the development of the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, praising Kelin as a "star diplomat."

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on appointing Kelin, previously serving as the head of the Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, as Russia's ambassador to the UK was published on the official portal of legal information.

"Appointment of heads of diplomatic missions is never related to the domestic political agenda in countries where they are appointed. And this time there is no link again, and there cannot be. This one of our star diplomats, an outstanding diplomat, and, as in the case with any ambassador of any country, his key task is to promote the development of relations between his country and the country of his staying. This is not an easy task for the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Kelin's tasks and whether his appointment is related to UK's active election campaign.