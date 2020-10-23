UrduPoint.com
Kemlin On Pashinyan-Aliyev Potential Talks In Moscow: Russia Doing Everything To Stop War

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:33 PM

Russia is doing everything possible to stop the war in Karabakh and promote diplomatic negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the possibility to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia is doing everything possible to stop the war in Karabakh and promote diplomatic negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the possibility to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was not ruling out the possibility to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyn in the Russian capital, at the same time noting he had not received any invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Moscow.

"Putin said yesterday that he maintains regular daily contact both with Aliyev and with Pashinyan. Answering your question, I can only say once again that the head of the Russian delegation is doing everything possible to stop the war and pacify the Karabakh conflict settlement," Peskov said, when asked if Moscow was ready to organize a meeting of the two leaders.

