UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenosha Authorities Arrest Group Plotting To Kill Senior Police Officials - Sheriff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:40 AM

Kenosha Authorities Arrest Group Plotting to Kill Senior Police Officials - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters that law enforcement intercepted a group of three individuals from northern Wisconsin traveling to Kenosha intent on killing him and the city's police chief Daniel Miskinis.

"I know there was one carload coming from northern Wisconsin, they were coming here to kill somebody," Beth said on Monday. When asked to elaborate about the target of the group, Beth said "I was one of them" adding that Chief Miskinis was the other likely target.

The plot was foiled because one of the plotters was fitted with electronic tag from a prior offense, Beth said.

Businesses, churches and other entities with ties to law enforcement have also been the target of threats, according to Beth.

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.

Related Topics

Police David August From

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

5 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

4 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.