Kenosha Authorities Arrest Group Plotting to Kill Senior Police Officials - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters that law enforcement intercepted a group of three individuals from northern Wisconsin traveling to Kenosha intent on killing him and the city's police chief Daniel Miskinis.

"I know there was one carload coming from northern Wisconsin, they were coming here to kill somebody," Beth said on Monday. When asked to elaborate about the target of the group, Beth said "I was one of them" adding that Chief Miskinis was the other likely target.

The plot was foiled because one of the plotters was fitted with electronic tag from a prior offense, Beth said.

Businesses, churches and other entities with ties to law enforcement have also been the target of threats, according to Beth.

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.