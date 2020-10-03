UrduPoint.com
Kenosha Gunman Demands Biden Remove Video Depicting Him As Anti-White Supremacist - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) A legal team representing teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August, is demanding that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take down a video depicting their client as a white supremacist, according to a letter from the Lin Wood legal firm.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist either, and he is not... I hereby demand on behalf of Kyle that Mr. Biden and his campaign (1) immediately take down the video from all places that he has published it such that it can no longer be viewed from its source," the letter said on Friday.

The lawyer said in the letter Rittenhouse demands Biden and his campaign to immediately issue a full retraction and a public apology.

Biden and his campaign put out a video on Wednesday that shows an image of Rittenhouse along with images of violence and disorder presumably committed by white supremacists.

Rittenhouse, 17, shot three people, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in late August when they attempted to attack him while he was fleeing. Rittenhouse was arrested and charged for killing the two individuals.

Violent protests that turned into riots erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake Jr., an African American man, in the back seven times and left him paralyzed.

