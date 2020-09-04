WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin's Kenosha County has recorded just over 250 arrests since August 23 of continuing protests over the shooting seven times in the back of unarmed African-American Jacob Blake, the Sheriff's Department said on Thursday.

"As of today, September 3, 2020, Kenosha County has gone eight days and nights with relatively peaceful activity," the department said in a release. "A situational update for the civil unrest includes the following statistics from August 23 through September 3. "Total arrests = 252."

More than half of those arrests over the past two weeks of protests have been of individuals that do not live in Kenosha County numbering 132 in all, the Sheriff's Department noted.

During that time Kenosha City suffered $1.95 million in property damage and the remainder of the county $385,000, the release added.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is visiting Kenosha on Thursday and is due to meet Blake's father. His visit comes 48 hours after President Donald Trump visited the city of 100,000 people, which is on the shores of Lake Michigan in the south of the state.