Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Says Not Racist, Supports BLM - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Kyle Rittenhouse, US teenager acquitted for two murders, said that he is not a racist and supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in an interview with Fox news' Tucker Carlson.

"This case has nothing to do with race, it never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense. I am not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peaceful demonstrations," Rittenhouse said in the interview set to air in full later on Monday.

The teenager stressed that he was forced to use a weapon as he was attacked.

"I said I had to do it. I was just attacked. I was dizzy. I was vomiting. I couldn't breathe," he said.

On Friday, the jury in the case of Rittenhouse issued a verdict of not guilty on all charges brought against the teenager, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

At the time of the incident, Rittenhouse was 17 years old. If convicted, he would have faced life imprisonment.

However, his lawyers managed to convince the jury that the young man used a semi-automatic AR-15 firearm for self-defense from the protesters who pounced on him.

The teenager claims to have traveled to Kenosha to protect townspeople from protesters associated with the BLM and Antifa movements. The riots were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man.