Kenosha Shooting Eyewitness: Tragedy Inevitable Result of Police Tactics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The deadly shooting that killed two people and injured another during the mass protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week appeared to be unavoidable because of the heavy-handed response from local police, an eyewitness of the tragedy told Sputnik.

"Not Okay guys, not Okay! We got gunshots!" Nathan Peet from Kenosha, Wisconsin, shouted while he moved slowly toward the parked cars where a young man carrying a long assault rifle just ran across and fired several shots on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old local resident had been living streaming the unrest in the city on Facebook for the third consecutive night when the deadly shooting took place right in front of his eyes. After a police officer in Kenosha fired seven shots into the back of African American male on Sunday, the incident triggered mass protests against racial injustices and police brutality.

A young man with what looked to be an automatic assault rifle strapped to his chest ran into the view of Peet's smartphone, while a shirtless man chased after him and threw what looked like a plastic bag at the gunman. After the plastic bag missed the gunman, he fired one shot at the shirtless man, who could be heard screaming "f... you!" before a couple of more shots were fired. The gunman was seen running around two parked cars, while Peet moved closer to check out if someone got shot.

"Jojo [the victim who was later identified as Joseph Rosenbaum] was already kind of blue in his face. He was on his back while a couple of people were surrounding him. There was a big crowd trying to help him and a couple of people tried to put pressure on his head. There was a hospital across the street. We loaded the [injured] person into the back of one of the security vehicles that were blocking the entrance," Peet told Sputnik during a phone interview.

The circuit court of Kenosha county in Wisconsin filed a number of serious criminal charges including first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday against the shooting suspect, who was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Antioch, Illinois.

According to the criminal complaint against Rittenhouse, he faced charges for causing the deaths of two victims who were identified as Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, while a third victim, who was identified as Gaige Grosskreutz, survived after being shot in his right arm.

As similar mass protests against racial injustices broke out in a number of US cities this year, a group of civilians, who are primarily white, began to show up at such protests carrying heavy weapons such as the AR-15 style rifle Rittenhouse used on Tuesday.

The group of armed civilians, who are mostly white, often argued that they came to the protests to stop the looting and vandalism of ordinary businesses. In a video interview shortly before the deadly shooting took place on Tuesday, Rittenhouse, who is white, explained why he wanted to come to the protests in Kenosha carrying a rifle.

"People are getting injured. Our job is to protect this business. Part of my job is also to help people. If somebody's hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I also my rifle because I have to protect myself obviously. And I also have my med kit," he said in the video while showing an orange bag he was carrying to the camera.

However, after he fired several shots injuring Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse looked down to check on the victim and then began to make a phone call to someone, Peet's footage from the scene of the shooting showed.

While others came to offer medical assistance to Rosenbaum and helped to take him into a nearby hospital, Rittenhouse fled the scene carrying his rifle. Video footage from a Facebook user named CJ tv showed what happened next.

After Rittenhouse ran past the camera carrying his rifle, "Stop him! That's the shooter! Get him! That's the dude!" a group of people who were chasing him could be heard screaming. "They're gonna beat him up!" one person could be heard saying.

About 15 seconds later, Rittenhouse fired a number of shots that eventually killed Huber and injured Grosskreutz.

Additional video footage from the scene showed that Rittenhouse tripped and fell to the ground before Huber smacked him in the head with a skateboard and tried to take his gun away. After Huber failed to disarm him, Rittenhouse raised his gun and fired one shot at Huber, who collapsed to the ground at once.

Peet has been friends with Huber for a number of years and knows him very well. He explained why Huber took actions to try to disarm Rittenhouse.

"It was because of the fact that he [Rittenhouse] was the shooter. That describes who he [Huber] is. This person [Rittenhouse] just killed somebody, he [Huber] wasn't gonna let him get away with it or potentially hurt somebody else," Peet said.

After Rittenhouse shot Huber at close range, Grosskreutz, who had a handgun in his right hand, decided to try to grab Rittenhouse's rifle away from him before being shot in the right arm, video footages from the scene showed.

The crowd moved away from Rittenhouse quickly after he shot both Huber and Grosskreutz. The 17-year-old gunman ran towards a number of police vehicles that arrived at the scene of the shooting.

Rittenhouse held both of his hands up in an apparent attempt to surrender to the police. But the police vehicles drove past him without arresting him and told him to "get out of the way," despite bystanders could be heard shouting "Dude right here just shot them! Dude right here just shot all of them down there!"

The local police in Kenosha did not detain Rittenhouse, even after he tried to surrender on Tuesday night. Rittenhouse was able to return to his home in Antioch, Illinois before he turned himself in. The inaction of the police in Kenosha triggered strong nationwide condemnation, as a number of major US sports leagues including the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball decided to suspend games in protest.

From Peet's point of view, the heavy-handed response from the local police in Kenosha to the mass protests made Tuesday's tragedy inevitable.

"They keep facing off with those cops. The cops pushed them back. They kept pounding us. What happens when they do that? Every single time, we've been this in the city after city across the country. The cops push and push and push, and eventually, this happens," Peet said during his live streaming footage on Tuesday night as protesters began to smash cars in a parking lot where the deadly shooting took place one minute later.

Peet argued that the police in Kenosha could be using the heavy-handed response as part of the tactic to push the protesters into conflicts with the armed white civilians.

"There was so much tension in the air because I've been watching the protests that happened in Portland and all around the United States lately. The tactics the Kenosha police department used that night were really dirty. They were really trying to piss people off and get us as agitated and angry as possible. I knew there was going to be a point where people came back into the residential areas and some looting was gonna start because they weren't just gonna let us be," he said.

Peet noted that a number of white supremacist groups have expressed intentions to kill the protesters whom they considered as rioters. But the armed white civilians who were present at the protests in Kenosha on Tuesday insisted they were there simply to protect the local businesses.

About half an hour before Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum in the parking lot, Peet happened to have walked past the group of white-armed civilians Rittenhouse was with and talked to another member who was wearing a black T-shirt and carrying a similar assault rifle with several magazines of ammunition strapped to his chest.

"My thing is, I totally support Black Lives Matter. Don't get me wrong. I've marched with you guys before. But small businesses? Let's burning down the f...ing court house. We're all here for the same reasons man. F.... the police basically," the person in the black T-shirt told Peet in the footage.

The armed white civilian went on to describe the police's tactics to instigate a conflict between the protesters and them.

"Did I tell you guys what they did to us? They got here over here and we're protecting this s... and that down there. And they come over and like 'hey, we're gonna push them [the protesters] at you guys, so you guys can deal with them. And then we're gonna f...ing leave,' We're like 'F.... you then,'" he said.

Nevertheless, the group of armed civilians Rosenbaum was with got into a heated verbal confrontation with a group of protesters about 20 minutes before the deadly shooting took place on Tuesday night.

An African American female appeared to have become very upset over the fact that one of the armed civilians pointed his guns at her. She began to shout expletives at the group.

According to Peet's footage, Rosenbaum, the first victim shot by Rittenhouse in the parking lot, could be seen standing next to the African American female and having an argument with members from Rittenhouse's group.

Video footage from earlier in the day showed that Rosenbaum got into a heated verbal argument with a different group of armed civilians at a gas station, where he apparently became upset that someone pointed a gun at him.

"Don't point your motherf.....g gun at me .... Shoot me, n..... Shoot me, n....," Rosenbaum could be heard shouting at the group of armed civilians.

While the African American female was arguing with the armed civilians, police in Kenosha began to fire tear gas canisters into the crowd. Both the protesters and the armed civilians were forced to retreat to an area next to a gas station, which was one block away from the parking lot where the deadly shooting took place.

About seven minutes before he chased after Rittenhouse and got shot, Rosenbaum could be seen standing next to the gas station with a group of protesters holding long sticks who were holding their ground against approaching police vehicles, Peet's footage showed.

Rosenbaum was holding the plastic bag, which he threw at Rittenhouse several minutes later, in his right hand and a metal chain in his left hand. Neither Rittenhouse nor other armed civilians were close to where Rosenbaum was standing.

Rosenbaum did not appear in Peet's footage again until he chased Rittenhouse into the parking lot. It was unclear how the confrontation between Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse started leading up to their deadly encounter in the parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint against Rittenhouse, an eyewitness, who was a reporter named Richard McGinnis, told the police that Rosenbaum tried to engage Rittenhouse, who started to run away and led to the chase into the parking lot.

After Tuesday's deadly shooting, local police in Kenosha changed their tactics and did not use force to disperse the protesters who continued to march in the streets, Peet said after taking part in the peaceful protests in the following evenings and continued to live stream the situation from the scene.

"That's why I'm gonna be live streaming all the protests. And I made a decision to go to every single one that I can [attend]. There's so much misinformation that goes around in America now. It's so hard to know who to trust. I just wanted to put out a live feed that people could see this stuff and make their own conclusions," he said.

Peet, who works as an industrial mechanic, has been living in Kenosha since he was 15 years old. He said he supported the local protests because he grew up in the underprivileged neighborhood where many African Americans live and he understood and faced some of the similar struggles they faced in life despite being white himself.

Peet added that many local residents in Kenosha supported the protests also because they were fed up with the corruption and abuse of power among the local police force.