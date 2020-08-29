UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenosha Wants Counter-Protestors To Stay Out Of Town, Let Police Keep Order - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Kenosha Wants Counter-Protestors to Stay Out of Town, Let Police Keep Order - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The city of Kenosha, where two individuals participating in violent protests were shot dead by an out-of-town counter-protester on Tuesday night, does not want any more strangers to come to the city, Mayor John Antaramian told a press conference on Friday.

"We do not want you here. We do not need you here. Just stay away," Antaramian said.

On Thursday night, the Kenosha Police Department reported that officers had arrested nine people in vehicles with out of state license plates who were equipped with gas masks, helmets, fireworks and vests.

Wisconsin National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp told the press conference he had 1,000 guardsmen currently deployed in the city of 100,000 people and would stay there "as long as we are needed."

Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who killed two protesters and seriously wounded a third on Tuesday, said in an interview for social media earlier that he had arrived armed with a rifle to help locals protect their property from rioters.

Rittenhouse surrendered to the authorities after the incident on Tuesday night.

Riots ignited in Kenosha and other US cities after police was called to the scene of a domestic incident on Sunday when they shot in the back African American Jacob Blake seven times.

In May, the authorities had accused Blake of unlawfully entering a home and sexually assaulting a woman before leaving with her vehicle, according to media reports.

Blake underwent several surgeries and is recovering in a local hospital. Blake's attorney said on Friday that a warrant against his client has since been vacated.

Related Topics

Dead Police Social Media Vehicles Vehicle May Women Gas Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

17 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.