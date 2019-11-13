Kent Says US Believed Ukrainian Prosecutors Accepted Bribes to Close Burisma Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, senior State Department official George Kent said during the House of Representatives impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

"The Primary concern of the US government since 2014 was Burisma's owner - Mykola Zlochevsky - whose frozen assets abroad we had attempted to recover on Ukraine's behalf," Kent said. "In early 2015, I raised questions with the deputy Prosecutor General about why the investigation of Mr. Zlochevsky had been terminated, based on our belief that prosecutors had accepted bribes to close the case."