Kent Says US Believed Ukrainian Prosecutors Accepted Bribes To Close Burisma Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

Kent Says US Believed Ukrainian Prosecutors Accepted Bribes to Close Burisma Case

The United States believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, senior State Department official George Kent said during the House of Representatives impeachment hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, senior State Department official George Kent said during the House of Representatives impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

"The Primary concern of the US government since 2014 was Burisma's owner - Mykola Zlochevsky - whose frozen assets abroad we had attempted to recover on Ukraine's behalf," Kent said. "In early 2015, I raised questions with the deputy Prosecutor General about why the investigation of Mr. Zlochevsky had been terminated, based on our belief that prosecutors had accepted bribes to close the case."

More Stories From World

