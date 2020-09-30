UrduPoint.com
Kentucky Attorney General Asks Court To Delay Releasing Records In Breonna Taylor Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement on Wednesday that he asked a local court to delay the release of the grand jury records in the case of Breonna Taylor so that private information can be redacted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement on Wednesday that he asked a local court to delay the release of the grand jury records in the case of Breonna Taylor so that private information can be redacted.

The court had ordered Cameron to make his grand jury presentation public by mid-day Wednesday.

"We are complying with the Judge's order," Cameron said. "The grand jury audio recording is more than 20 [hours] long and we filed a motion to request additional time, if the court permits it, to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses (addresses and phone numbers).

The grand jury returned no indictments against two police officers who participated in executing a search warrant in Taylor's house in March during which she was killed. Cameron said last week that the use of deadly force by the two police officers was justified under Kentucky state law because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend when entering the house.

A third officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment after shots he fired during the police raid of Taylor's home went into an apartment next door and seriously endangered the three residents inside.

