Kentucky Attorney General Releases Audio Records of Breonna Taylor Proceedings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor's case, CNN reported on Friday according to copies of the recordings it obtained.

The report said according to a recorded testimony of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly, the officers knocked and made their presence known before entering Taylor's apartment in March.

US media are least 20 hours of audio recordings from the proceedings are available for review.

On Wednesday, a US Federal judge granted Cameron's request to delay the release of the recordings in order to redact private information.

Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant. The grand jury decided against taking criminal proceedings against the two police officers in the case, setting off protests in Taylor's home city of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as in other cities in the United States.