UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kentucky Attorney General Releases Audio Records Of Breonna Taylor Proceedings - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Kentucky Attorney General Releases Audio Records of Breonna Taylor Proceedings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor's case, CNN reported on Friday according to copies of the recordings it obtained.

The report said according to a recorded testimony of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly, the officers knocked and made their presence known before entering Taylor's apartment in March.

US media are least 20 hours of audio recordings from the proceedings are available for review.

On Wednesday, a US Federal judge granted Cameron's request to delay the release of the recordings in order to redact private information.

Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant. The grand jury decided against taking criminal proceedings against the two police officers in the case, setting off protests in Taylor's home city of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as in other cities in the United States.

Related Topics

Dead Police Louisville United States March Criminals Women Media From

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

1 hour ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

2 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

2 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.