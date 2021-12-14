UrduPoint.com

Kentucky Deploys 448 National Guardsmen To Help With Tornado Recovery Efforts - Governor

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A total of 448 National Guard troops have deployed throughout Kentucky to help with recovery efforts from the deadly string of tornadoes that hit the state over the weekend and killed at least 74 people, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"Our National Guard, we have augmented our forces that are assisting with recovery, now 448 Guardsmen in the field," Beshear said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said in the same press conference that officials have identified five tornadoes that hit Kentucky over the weekend, but the National Weather Service is still conducting a survey.

One of the tornadoes traveled 227 miles across Kentucky, which is among the longest in US history, Dossett said.

As of Monday afternoon, some 26,500 people in Kentucky were without power, Dossett said.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties.

