Kentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops To Help With Tornado Aftermath - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Kentucky National Guard has called up over 300 personnel to tackle the aftermath of a devastating tornado that ripped through the state over the weekend leaving at least 64 people dead, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"So far, the Kentucky National Guard has called more than 300 personnel to duty, including 81 in law enforcement, 80 in recovery support, and 44 in debris clearance," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that at the moment the Defense Department is not anticipating additional personnel activations from other states with respect to this disaster.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said he intends to visit Kentucky on Wednesday to personally survey storm damage following the devastating tornado.

Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.

