UrduPoint.com

Kentucky Reports Over 80 Tornado-Related Deaths, Death Toll Will Exceed 100 - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Kentucky Reports Over 80 Tornado-Related Deaths, Death Toll Will Exceed 100 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The death toll from the tornado event in the US state of Kentucky stands at over 80, but could actually be a lot higher than that, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100. This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," Beshear said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

The governor said that one of the tornadoes was on the ground for at least 227 miles (365 kilometers), 200 of which were in Kentucky, and there are whole towns that have been destroyed.

"My dad's hometown, half of it isn't standing. It is hard to describe. I know people can see the visuals, but that goes on for 12 blocks or more in some of these places. And it's going to take us time. I mean, you think you go door-to-door to check on people and see if they're OK? There are no doors. The question is if somebody is in the rubble of thousands upon thousands of structures.

I mean, it is devastating," Beshear said.

Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that the string of over 30 deadly tornadoes that were reported on Friday and Saturday was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history."

The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky this weekend. The city of Mayfield was particularly hard-hit: more than 100 people were huddled inside a candle manufacturing factory there when a tornado ripped through.

Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.

Related Topics

Governor Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

4 hours ago
 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; ..

Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; Internet of Things to spot li ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

8 hours ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

8 hours ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler meets Liberia’s Vice President, DRC’ ..

RAK Ruler meets Liberia’s Vice President, DRC’s Deputy PM, former Italian PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.