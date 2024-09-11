Kenya airport strike disrupts flights

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kenya's main airport on Wednesday as staff went on an open-ended strike over a planned takeover by an Indian company.

The walk-out by the Kenyan Aviation Workers Union began at midnight, severely disrupting flights at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), one of Africa's busiest hubs.

The union said the strike would continue until the government scrapped a plan to lease the airport to India's Adani Group for 30 years in exchange for a $1.85-billion investment.

"The strike is on and all shifts have been suspended," union leader Moses Ndiema told workers at the airport.

"Adani must go, that is not optional," he said.

The Kenya Airports Authority said "minimal operations" had resumed at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) but data from Flight Radar showed delays and several cancellations for flights in and out of the airport.

Kenya's aviation regulator said air navigation services were "fully operational and remain unaffected".

"Aircraft operations -- both take-offs and landings -- are being handled without delays, and efforts are underway to address any backlog swiftly," the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, describing the strike as "unlawful".