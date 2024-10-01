Kenya Airport Whistleblower Fears For His Life
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Nelson Amenya caused an uproar by exposing secret talks for an Indian firm to take over Kenya's main airport. He has no regrets, but fears his life is now in danger, he says.
The documents Amenya shared online in July revealed that the Adani Group, owned by India's richest man, Gautam Adani, had been in months-long talks to lease Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for 30 years.
The JKIA is one of Africa's busiest hubs, but often suffers power outages and leaking roofs and badly needs to be refurbished.
Adani offered a $1.85-billion investment, but critics say that is a pittance considering the strategic value of the airport, whose fees account for five percent of Kenya's GDP.
The talks were held in total secrecy and apparently with no effort to invite other bids.
"They didn't want it public because of the terms. Adani wanted to keep 18 percent equity in the airport even after the 30-year lease -- this is crazy," Amenya told AFP.
His revelations triggered an uproar, leading to a strike by airport staff and a full parliamentary investigation.
Giving evidence last week, Finance Minister John Mbadi, who only recently took on the post, admitted he was shocked to find the Kenyan Aviation Authority (KAA) had taken less than a day to approve Adani's proposal back in March.
The KAA has not commented on the secrecy surrounding the deal, but vowed it would be "subjected to technical, financial and legal reviews alongside requisite due processes".
Far from being praised for opening up the deal to public scrutiny, Amenya says he is being targeted on several fronts.
Soon after his revelations, Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations wrote to a carbon credit firm he co-founded, accusing them of selling fake cryptocurrency.
"We don't sell crypto, we don't transact on our website at all," laughed Amenya.
He only agreed to expose the deal because he is currently studying in France.
"If you are in Kenya, you will be targeted by the police, by mercenaries, you might even lose your life," he said.
His opponents have reached him even there, serving a gag order through French lawyers.
More worrying have been warnings about his physical safety.
"I know I'm not safe and I could potentially be taken out at any moment in France," said Amenya. He did not want to give details on his sources, but he has lodged his concerns with French police.
"You're talking about a $2-billion deal and you don't know how much has changed hands to reach this stage," he added.
Such concerns are real, said Sheila Masinde, head of the Kenya branch of Transparency International, an anti-corruption watchdog.
"We've seen whistleblowers in Kenya facing harassment ranging from physical torture to abduction to legal threats," Masinde told AFP.
A Whistleblower Protection Bill has been pending in parliament for 11 years, she added.
"Nelson needs to be given physical and legal protection. He's doing this for the public interest," said Masinde.
What worried Amenya most about the airport deal was Adani's reputation.
The sprawling ports-to-power Indian conglomerate saw $150 billion wiped from its market value last year after a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud".
Australian environmentalists accuse the firm of "environmental destruction, human rights abuses, corruption and illegal dealings" in relation to its mining operations there.
Adani is suing its main Australian critic and says the Hindenburg report was a "maliciously mischievous" reputational attack.
The Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.
Amenya believes the airport deal would not have been made public until it was already signed, had he not exposed it first.
"It was the right time to do it because they were just about to sign the commercial agreement and move into the project-development stage," he told AFP.
"We still might not be able to stop Adani taking over JKIA, but at least we can influence the terms."
Kenya's government says the terms are still being negotiated and that refurbishments at the airport are vital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
More Stories From World
-
Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players11 seconds ago
-
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool10 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Cambodian journalist arrested20 minutes ago
-
Sheinbaum to take office as Mexico's first woman president20 minutes ago
-
Baseball great Pete Rose dead at 83: team30 minutes ago
-
US port officials gird for strike despite last-minute bargaining30 minutes ago
-
Long-delayed cruise leaves Belfast after four months40 minutes ago
-
Jimmy Carter centennial: A US president turns 10040 minutes ago
-
With 118 dead from Hurricane Helene, Biden defends US government response50 minutes ago
-
Scientists fear underfunded Argentina research on verge of collapse50 minutes ago
-
Google to invest $1 billion in Thailand50 minutes ago
-
US port officials gird for strike despite last-minute bargaining50 minutes ago