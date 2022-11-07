Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions Affected 12,000 Passengers on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

A no-work strike by the Kenya Airlines Pilot Association (KALPA) continues for the third day, with 56 flights canceled and 12,000 passengers affected by disruptions on November 6 alone, Kenya Airways said on Monday

The trade union announced a two-week strike on October 19 over discontent with working conditions, "incompetence and impunity" of supervisors, as well as the persecution of union members and KALPA members in particular. On Saturday, KALPA members stopped going to work.

"Since midnight this morning (Sunday), 56 flights have been cancelled; 12,000 passengers travel have been disrupted," the airline said on Twitter.

At the same time, the airline managed to operate four return flights on Sunday, while at least 500 passengers stay at hotels waiting for distribution to alternative flights.

According to Bloomberg, the airline had to cancel about 75% of flights scheduled for Monday.

Kenya Airways carries over 250,000 passengers per month, with up to 70 flights per day on average.