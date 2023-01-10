Kenya Airways Says Parts Shortages Causing Flight Disruptions

Kenya Airways has been experiencing flight disruptions as it struggles to secure crucial aircraft components to complete jet maintenance, the African airline's chief executive said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Kenya Airways has been experiencing flight disruptions as it struggles to secure crucial aircraft components to complete jet maintenance, the African airline's chief executive said.

"These are as a result of delays in getting our aircraft, which are undergoing scheduled maintenance, back into operations due to global challenges with supply of some aircraft components," Allan Kilavuka said.

Kilavuka attributed the disruptions to the Ukrainian crisis, which he said significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation. All of titanium used by Embraer and 35% of titanium used by Boeing is sourced from Russia.

If the global supply chain challenges persist, Kilavuka said, Kenya Airways will have to cut flights as it does not have spare capacity to replace planes that are out of commission.