Kenya Becomes 10th African Nation To Authorize Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:28 PM

Kenya became the 10th African country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Kenya became the 10th African country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Kenya.

� Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"With the authorization of Sputnik V in Kenya there are now 10 African nations that have registered the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is approved in 47 countries around the world with more registrations expected in coming weeks. It is truly a vaccine for all humankind and one of the best solutions to fight the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

