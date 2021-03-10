Kenya became the 10th African country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Kenya became the 10th African country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Kenya.

� Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"With the authorization of Sputnik V in Kenya there are now 10 African nations that have registered the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is approved in 47 countries around the world with more registrations expected in coming weeks. It is truly a vaccine for all humankind and one of the best solutions to fight the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.