Kenya Calls On UN To Probe Attack On Russian Military, Civilian Vessels In Sevastopol

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Kenya Calls on UN to Probe Attack on Russian Military, Civilian Vessels in Sevastopol

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Kenya's Ambassador to the United Nations Martin Kimani on Monday called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a fact-finding mission to investigate the attack on Russian military and civilian ships in the bay of Sevastopol.

"We therefore call for immediate action to deploy a UN fact finding and verification mission to report on arm or blockading actions related to the war in Ukraine that endangered Global food Security last week," Kimani said.

The ambassador noted that the UN Security Council discussed last Wednesday Article 100 of the United Nations Charter and the Kenyan delegation urged a heightened respect for the good offices and fact finding capabilities of the UN Secretary-General.

Earlier on Monday, the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea for October 31 under the grain exports agreement, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

A total of nine vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor under the grain deal on Saturday and the United Nations has informed Moscow about the movements, the JCC added.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed an United Nations- and Turkey-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe, where some of the grain has been resold to poor countries in need at higher prices.

Russia has said that the part of the agreement concerning the export of its grain and fertilizer under the accord was not working.

