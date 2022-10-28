UrduPoint.com

Kenya Charges Police With Crimes Against Humanity Over 2017 Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Kenya charges police with crimes against humanity over 2017 violence

In a landmark decision, Kenyan prosecutors said on Friday they would charge police officers with crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on post-election protests in 2017

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :In a landmark decision, Kenyan prosecutors said on Friday they would charge police officers with crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on post-election protests in 2017.

The charges cover rape, murder and torture and include the case of a six-month-old baby girl whose death became a symbol of police brutality during the bloody election aftermath.

"This is the first case of crimes against humanity charged under Kenyan domestic law using the International Crimes Act and also the first criminal prosecution of electoral-related sexual violence," the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said, without disclosing the numbers of police being charged.

The police crackdown following the disputed presidential election in August 2017 saw dozens of people killed over a four-month period.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights documented 94 deaths during the crisis as well as 201 cases of sexual violence and over 300 injuries -- the majority of which were attributed to security forces.

"The attacks were planned, coordinated and not random," the DPP statement said, saying various offences such as torture, rape and sexual violence "were committed by or under the authority of senior national police officers".

The baby, Samantha Pendo, died after being beaten by police during a raid on her house as protests flared in the western city of Kisumu.

Extra-judicial killings are rife in Kenya, and justice is rare with few examples of police being held to account.

- 'Groundbreaking' decision - The new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, welcomed the "groundbreaking" decision, saying it was "an important advance towards accountability for gross human rights violations in Kenya." The move "is a positive step towards justice and accountability for survivors and families of victims, including in the context of electoral violence, and can strengthen prevention of future violations," Turk said in a statement.

A Kenyan inquest in 2019 had found five police commanders liable for Pendo's death.

Kenyan police are often accused by rights groups of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

They have also been accused in the past of running hit squads targeting those -- including activists and lawyers -- investigating alleged rights abuses by police.

The 2017 protests erupted after victory was declared for then president Uhuru Kenyatta, angering supporters of his rival, the veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The result was annulled by the Supreme Court after a challenge by Odinga, but he boycotted the rerun which was won by Kenyatta.

According to Missing Voices, a campaign group focused on extrajudicial killings in Kenya, there have been 1,264 deaths at the hands of police since it began collecting data in 2017.

Related Topics

Election Murder Supreme Court Police United Nations Poor Lawyers Died Kisumu Kenya August Criminals 2017 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Diamond Mogul Matekane Sworn in as Lesotho's New P ..

Diamond Mogul Matekane Sworn in as Lesotho's New Prime Minister

42 seconds ago
 Railways to restore Jaffer Express train from Nove ..

Railways to restore Jaffer Express train from November

43 seconds ago
 Climate devastation in Pakistan ominous precursor ..

Climate devastation in Pakistan ominous precursor of catastrophes to come: UNICE ..

45 seconds ago
 Online job centre inaugurated at labour welfare of ..

Online job centre inaugurated at labour welfare office

47 seconds ago
 JUI-F chief offers condolences on demise of journa ..

JUI-F chief offers condolences on demise of journalist, others

15 minutes ago
 Canada to Offer New Government-Backed Ukrainian So ..

Canada to Offer New Government-Backed Ukrainian Sovereignty Bond - Trudeau

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.