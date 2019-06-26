UrduPoint.com
Kenya Court Blocks East Africa's First Coal Plant

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:26 PM

Kenya's environment court blocked Wednesday the construction of a coal-fired power station on the country's idyllic Indian Ocean coast, in a move hailed as a major victory by campaigners fighting a years-long battle against the scheme

The fossil-fuel project -- the first of its kind in East Africa -- has outraged activists, who say clean renewable sources are becoming ever cheaper and note that Kenya already derives much of its energy from hydro and thermal.

The government argues the $2-billion (1.7-billion-euro)initiative, a Chinese-financed venture between a Kenyan firm and Oman's Gulf Energy, will help secure energy needs, spur growth and create jobs in one of Kenya's least developed areas.

But the location is the pristine Lamu archipelago, which boasts a UNESCO World Heritage Site and vibrant marine life and lives off fishing and tourism -- both industries that locals say will be devastated.

Kenya's National Environmental Tribunal ruled in favour of activists who said there had been insufficient public participation in the awarding of a licence to build the plant.

Judge Mohammed Balala "set aside" a previous decision granting a licence to developers Amu Power.

He ordered them to carry out a fresh environmental impact assessment if they wished to continue the project. The company was given 30 days in which to appeal.

Your Thoughts and Comments

