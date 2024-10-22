Open Menu

Kenya Court Hears Deputy President's Impeachment Challenge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

Kenya's High Court Tuesday began hearing a legal bid by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to overturn his ouster in a political saga that has plunged the upper echelons of Kenyan politics into disarray

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Kenya's High Court Tuesday began hearing a legal bid by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to overturn his ouster in a political saga that has plunged the upper echelons of Kenyan politics into disarray.

But the session was held up by wrangling as both he and President William Ruto challenged -- for different reasons -- the court's ability to hear the case.

The three-judge panel later adjourned the hearing until 3 pm ((1200 GMT) on Wednesday.

In a fast-moving and sometimes confusing drama, the High Court in Nairobi on Friday had ordered that Gachagua's impeachment be put on hold.

Its ruling came just minutes after parliament had approved Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua as Ruto's deputy.

Gachagua was impeached by the Senate on Thursday on five out of 11 charges against him, including stirring ethnic divisions and undermining the judiciary.

The impeachment -- the first time in Kenya that a deputy president has been removed from office in this manner -- is the culmination of a public falling-out between Gachagua and Ruto.

- 'Monumental constitutional issues' -

The embattled 59-year-old has denied all the allegations, and his legal team swiftly launched an appeal alleging the process had been unfair and rushed.

"The petition and application raise monumental constitutional issues," the High Court said in its ruling on Friday that blocked Kindiki from taking office.

Gachagua was in the packed courtroom for Tuesday's hearing and security was heightened at the court compound.

His legal team however challenged the make-up of the three-judge bench, protesting that it had not been constituted by Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome but by her deputy.

Responding to a separate petition also challenging the impeachment, Ruto objected that the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case, saying it should be the preserve of the Supreme Court because it covered constitutional issues.

- 'Vicious' -

Gachagua had been admitted to hospital with chest pains shortly before he was due to testify before the Senate but the upper house rejected an appeal by his lawyers for a delay.

After being discharged, Gachagua on Sunday lashed out at his boss as "vicious" and claimed there had been attempts on his life in the past, including by poisoning his food.

The powerful multi-millionaire businessman, known as "Riggy G", also said his security had been withdrawn and his entire staff sent on compulsory leave.

Ruto -- who had chosen Gachagua as his running mate for the August 2022 election -- has not yet given any public comment on the impeachment.

Analysts have suggested that Gachagua's ouster could help consolidate Ruto's grip on power after it was shaken by anti-government demonstrations earlier this year, the biggest test of his two-year presidency.

On Sunday, he called for the defence of "national values and principles of governance every day", without making a direct reference to his impeached deputy.

Gachagua had helped Ruto to victory in the closely fought election race against veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga by rallying support from the crucial Mount Kenya region.

"I am shocked by how vicious a man I helped to be president, believed in and was persecuted when I supported, could be so vicious against me," Gachagua told reporters on Sunday.

"If anything happens to me or my family, President William Ruto must be held to account," he said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday had asked Gachagua to make a statement to police about what it described as "serious allegations" about attempts on his life.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Police Interior Minister Parliament Lawyers Man Nairobi Kenya August Criminals Sunday Family All From Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

38 seconds ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

1 minute ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

1 minute ago
 Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

51 minutes ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

54 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

55 minutes ago
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

1 hour ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

54 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment ..

LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students

54 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

1 hour ago
 Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s ..

Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20

1 hour ago
 Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: off ..

Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World