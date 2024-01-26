Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:56 PM

A court in Kenya on Friday ruled against the government's "illegal" decision to send a police contingent to Haiti to lead a UN-backed law and order mission in the gang-plagued Caribbean nation

The ruling throws into doubt the future of a multinational force long sought by Haiti's government, which has pleaded for international help to confront violence that has left nearly 5,000 dead.

The UN Security Council approved the mission in early October.

But concerns in Kenya over Nairobi's involvement prompted a court challenge.

On Friday, judge Enock Chacha Mwita ruled that "any decision by any state organ or state officer to deploy police officers to Haiti... contravenes the constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal and invalid."

"An order is hereby issued prohibiting deployment of police forces to Haiti or any other country," he said.

