Kenya Diplomat Says Military Equipment May Become Part Of Commercial Relations With Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

Military equipment could become part of Kenya's commercial relations with Russia, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Military equipment could become part of Kenya's commercial relations with Russia, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

Kenya and Russia do not have direct military cooperation at the moment, but the African country is interested in a larger amount of trade with Russia, and the military sector can be a part of it, Okoth said.

"We are not at that level yet, but that could be part of the trade, when we now start discussing trade cooperation. So you can also look at that as a part of trade cooperation what are the things that Russia can sell, maybe in military aspects, issues to do with servicing military equipment, things like that ... Military equipment can be part of that wider range of trade," Okoth said.

Okoth added that Russia remains an important partner for Africa in terms of fighting terrorism. He said that Kenya is interested in increasing its sharing of intelligence information with Russia, as a friendly country.

"We do cooperate on that [fighting terrorism] on bilateral and multilateral levels. Terrorism is a global pandemic.

We cannot tackle it all alone. Some of us, like Kenya, we have suffered from terrorist attacks. We have to cooperate with countries that we think are friendly and also can give us the support we need in terms of exchange of information, and of course condemn it. Russia condemns it as well, we always at the platform, at the UN level, we work together. They [Russia] have always supported us especially when we were hit by the terror attacks, always showed their solidarity with us," Okoth said.

A substantial amount of negotiations are currently ongoing between Moscow and Nairobi concerning how to enhance cooperation on tackling terrorism and money laundering, the diplomat added.

Additionally, Russia and Africa are able to conduct business easily since many African people speak Russian.

"For a very long time we used to lean on the West because we didn't have any language barrier ... but now after so many Africans came to study in Russia, we cannot say that Russian is a foreign language anymore," Okoth specified.

The absence of language barriers is crucial for cultural interaction, the Kenyan diplomat concluded.

