Kenya Eager to Receive Russian Foreign Minister When Pandemic Is Over - Diplomat

Kenya is eager to receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as soon as the pandemic is over, although no official visits have been planned yet, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is eager to receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as soon as the pandemic is over, although no official visits have been planned yet, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

"For right now from Kenya no [no official visits are planned], but we are doing a lot of virtual meetings across the globe, we try to reach out to our friends... But when things open I think Kenya will be one of the first countries to invite the minister of foreign affairs [Sergey Lavrov] to visit Kenya. We would really want him to come and visit,"� Okoth said.

Big delegations from Kenya were set to take part in Russia's investment forum in Sochi in February and the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, which was postponed in June due to the pandemic, Okoth said.

Kenyan business people will seize the opportunity next year, Okoth pledged.

"We had to put up a delegation that was supposed to come and attend, but that one was shut. We wanted to come in a big way, maybe bigger than we were the other day, because after the Russia-Africa Summit things went up. And we thought it was going to be that big because of the interactions that we have during the Russia-Africa Summit. If things would work next year, I can promise you Kenya will be there in a big way," Okoth said.

The Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Russia-Africa Summit and business forum from October 23-24. The forum was attended by around 6,000 delegates from 104 countries. More than 50 agreements were signed amounting to approximately $12 billion.