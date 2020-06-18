UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Elected To Be Non-Permanent Member On UN Security Council - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Kenya Elected to Be Non-Permanent Member on UN Security Council - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Kenya has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, United Nations General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Thursday.

"Having obtained the required two-thirds majority of members present and voting and the greatest number of votes, Kenya is elected as a member of the Security Council for a two-year term, beginning on 1 January, 2021," Muhammad-Bande said.

Kenya secured 129 votes to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council ahead of Djibouti who received 62 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN member states held the second round of elections as neither of the countries from the African Group were able to obtain the required majority of votes on Wednesday.

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway were also elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

They will replace outgoing Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa on January 1, 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Norway Germany Djibouti Ireland Indonesia Belgium Dominican Republic South Africa Kenya Mexico January From

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

18 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

47 seconds ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.