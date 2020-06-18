Kenya Elected to Be Non-Permanent Member on UN Security Council - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Kenya has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, United Nations General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Thursday.

"Having obtained the required two-thirds majority of members present and voting and the greatest number of votes, Kenya is elected as a member of the Security Council for a two-year term, beginning on 1 January, 2021," Muhammad-Bande said.

Kenya secured 129 votes to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council ahead of Djibouti who received 62 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN member states held the second round of elections as neither of the countries from the African Group were able to obtain the required majority of votes on Wednesday.

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway were also elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

They will replace outgoing Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa on January 1, 2021.