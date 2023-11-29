Kenya embraces reforms to boost refugees' inclusion, their self-reliance

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Kenya has begun implementing reforms that will integrate refugees to boost their self-reliance and resilience, a government official said Wednesday.

Julius Bitok, the principal secretary of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, told an international forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that refugee camps are being transformed into integrated settlements to ensure the socioeconomic inclusion of both refugees and host communities.

"Kenya also commits to include refugees in its social protection systems and programs of income security and social insurance," Bitok said.

According to the State Department of Refugee Affairs, Kenya hosts more than 630,000 refugees and asylum seekers.

Bitok said that the ongoing reforms also include enhanced access to registration, documentation and public services for refugees by 2027.