UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Extends Covid Curfew As Numbers Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:13 AM

Kenya extends Covid curfew as numbers rise

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced that a night-time curfew would be extended until January 3 and political rallies barred for 60 days to help brake a rebound in coronavirus infections

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced that a night-time curfew would be extended until January 3 and political rallies barred for 60 days to help brake a rebound in coronavirus infections.

"We have experienced a reversal," Kenyatta said in a nationwide address after speaking to leading figures in the fighting against Covid-19, including regional governors.

A nationwide curfew would be enforced between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am, Kenyatta said, while a ban on political gatherings was "to take effect immediately".

The tally of new infections, which had fallen in September rebounded in October, Kenyatta said.

In just one month, the country recorded 15,000 more cases, out of a total of more than 58,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Of these, around 300 cases during the month were fatal -- nearly a third of the accumulated death toll.

Curfew restrictions were implemented in late March but were eased on September 28, starting at 11:00 pm instead of 9:00 pm, as the pandemic seemed to slow.

Since then, the situation has worsened, Kenyatta said.

"(Bed) occupancy has now gone up by more than 140 percent during the 38 days of easing Covid measures," he said.

The number of positive tests has also nearly quadrupled during this time.

Turning to the sensitive issue of school closure, Kenyatta said that children already enrolled in the few classes that had resumed could continue to study, but all others would remain closed until January.

The ban on political meetings comes on the heels of rallies that have been blamed for fuelling the virus rebound -- staged notably by Kenyatta, his vice president, William Ruto, and former opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"The political class has continued to be the super spreaders of this virus," Wycliffe Oparanya, governor of the western county of Kakamega and head of Kenya's council of governors, said Wednesday.

During the first six months of the pandemic, the virus was most prevalent in Kenya's two biggest cities, Nairobi and Mombasa, but has since spread out into other parts of the country.

The global outbreak has badly hit Kenya's economy, which is highly dependent on agricultural commodities, flowers and tourism.

In the second quarter of 2020, gross domestic product shrank by 5.7 percent compared to growth of 5.3 percent in the same period last year, and at least 1.7 million people lost their jobs, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Governor Kakamega Mombasa Nairobi Same Kenya January March September October 2020 All Million Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

46 minutes ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

55 seconds ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

56 seconds ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

46 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan resolve to promote interfaith harmony ..

57 seconds ago

Preparations reviewed for Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) We ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.