Kenya Extends Curfew, Movement Restrictions For 3 Weeks To Curb COVID-19 - President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kenya is extending the nationwide curfew and lockdown in the country's four regions for another 21 days in an effort to contain the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Kenya is extending the nationwide curfew and lockdown in the country's four regions for another 21 days in an effort to contain the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Saturday.

"The cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa that is currently in force shall be extended for a further containment period of 21 days. The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew ... shall also be extended for 21 days," Kenyatta said in an address to the nation, broadcast by Citizen tv.

To ensure that the measures are implemented, security services will upgrade alert and response measures in every border area, he added.

According to the president, the number of infections in the counties of Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa continues rising. If this trends persists, the authorities will have to tighten the measures, he warned.

Kenya has confirmed seven new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 343. A total of 14 people have died, and 98 have recovered.

