UrduPoint.com

Kenya, FAO Launches Strategy To Boost Action On Weed, Invasive Pests

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Kenya, FAO launches strategy to boost action on weed, invasive pests

Kenya in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Monday launched an invasive pests and weeds management strategy to boost food and nutrition security in the country

NAIROBI, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Kenya in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Monday launched an invasive pests and weeds management strategy to boost food and nutrition security in the country.

Peter Munya, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, said that the migratory and invasive pests in Kenya (2022-2027) strategy will improve human and physical capacities, surveillance and early warning mechanisms.

"This strategy will establish a modern information and knowledge management system to strengthen surveillance, forecasting and ensure timely and effective control operations," Munya said during the strategy's launch in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, noting that climate change has exacerbated the emergence of pests and diseases that have not been experienced over a long period of time.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Nairobi Kenya Cabinet

Recent Stories

Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for d ..

Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for dental repair

11 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

13 seconds ago
 Poland says will appeal EU funding cut over unpaid ..

Poland says will appeal EU funding cut over unpaid fine

16 seconds ago
 Colourful Women Sports Festival-2022 begins in Cha ..

Colourful Women Sports Festival-2022 begins in Charsadda

18 seconds ago
 Kremlin Denies FT Report About Alleged Deal Betwee ..

Kremlin Denies FT Report About Alleged Deal Between Russia, France

25 minutes ago
 Spring sports gala to start from Mar 1

Spring sports gala to start from Mar 1

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>