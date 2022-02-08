Kenya, FAO launches strategy to boost action on weed, invasive pests

Kenya in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Monday launched an invasive pests and weeds management strategy to boost food and nutrition security in the country

NAIROBI, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Kenya in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Monday launched an invasive pests and weeds management strategy to boost food and nutrition security in the country.

Peter Munya, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, said that the migratory and invasive pests in Kenya (2022-2027) strategy will improve human and physical capacities, surveillance and early warning mechanisms.

"This strategy will establish a modern information and knowledge management system to strengthen surveillance, forecasting and ensure timely and effective control operations," Munya said during the strategy's launch in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, noting that climate change has exacerbated the emergence of pests and diseases that have not been experienced over a long period of time.