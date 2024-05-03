Kenya Floods Death Toll Tops 200 As Cyclone Approaches
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The death toll from flood-related incidents in Kenya has crossed 200 since March, the interior ministry said Friday, as a cyclone barrelled towards the Tanzanian coast.
Torrential rains have lashed East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides that has destroyed crops, swallowed homes, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
Some 210 people have died in Kenya "due to severe weather conditions," the interior ministry said in a statement, with 22 killed in the past 24 hours.
More than 165,000 people had been uprooted from their home, it added, with 90 others missing, raising fears that the toll could rise further.
Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania, where at least 155 people have been killed in flooding, are bracing for cyclone Hidaya, bringing heavy rain, wind and waves to their coasts.
Tanzanian authorities warned Friday that Hidaya had "strengthened to reach the status of a full-fledged cyclone," at 3:00 am local time (0000GMT) when it was some 400 kilometres (248 miles) from the southeastern city of Mtwara.
"Cyclone Hidaya has continued to strengthen further, with wind speeds increasing to about 130 kilometres per hour," they said in a weather bulletin.
Kenya's interior ministry forecast that the cyclone was likely to "bring strong winds and large ocean waves, with heavy rainfall" expected to hit the coast starting Sunday.
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From World
-
Japan town begins blocking Mt Fuji view from 'bad-mannered' tourists20 minutes ago
-
China launches first probe to collect samples from far side of Moon30 minutes ago
-
Sir Run Run Hospital affiliated with Zhejiang University School of Medicine celebrates 30th annivers ..50 minutes ago
-
El Kaabi hits three as Olympiakos shock Aston Villa, Fiorentina edge Brugge1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.48 pct higher1 hour ago
-
China box office daily report1 hour ago
-
China launches special campaign concerning summer marine fishing ban1 hour ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 20231 hour ago
-
UK's Labour calls for general election after strong early showing in local polls1 hour ago
-
Seoul spy agency warns N. Korea plotting attacks on embassies1 hour ago
-
El Kaabi hits three as Olympiakos shock Aston Villa, Fiorentina edge Brugge1 hour ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 20232 hours ago